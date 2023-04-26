Leaders Argyle made the most of Antony Evans’ first-half dismissal to claim a 2-0 win at home to Bristol Rovers.

A stunning overhead-kick from Niall Ennis put Plymouth in front early in the second half and Macaulay Gillesphey’s header from a corner sealed the points.

Ipswich eased to a 3-0 win against Barnsley, whose slim hopes of snatching automatic promotion were extinguished.

Attacking trio Nathan Broadhead, George Hirst and Conor Chaplin were on the scoresheet, with Broadhead also having a penalty saved by Harry Isted.

Third-placed Sheffield Wednesday are four points adrift of Town and five of Argyle with two fixtures left to play.

Bolton’s play-off hopes were dented by a 1-0 home defeat to Accrington, who boosted their hopes of avoiding relegation thanks to Ethan Hamilton’s winner.

Fellow strugglers Oxford claimed a first win in 18 games with a 4-0 romp against Cheltenham, with Marcus Browne scoring twice, while Gassan Ahadme scored the only goal as Burton were 1-0 winners at Lincoln.

Stevenage are one win from promotion to Sky Bet League One after Jamie Reid’s 13th goal of the season was enough to see off Swindon 1-0.

Champions Leyton Orient held on for a 2-1 victory at Mansfield despite having Shadrach Ogie sent off just after the hour.

The O’s had recovered from Davis Keillor-Dunn’s opener to take a 2-1 lead thanks to goals from Charlie Kelman and Ruel Sotiriou and managed to see the game out.

Harrogate confirmed their EFL status with a 3-2 success at Newport, with Luke Armstrong grabbing a late winner, while Grimsby won 2-0 at home to Crewe.

