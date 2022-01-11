The Premier League club announced on Tuesday evening that the formalities of the transfer, which includes an option to buy, had now been processed.

Coutinho, who also had spells at Inter Milan and Bayern Munich, said he cannot wait to link up with his new club, where former Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard is now head coach.

“It’s a pleasure to be here; it’s a great club,” the Brazilian said on www.avfc.co.uk.