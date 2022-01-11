Aston Villa have completed the loan signing of Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona after the Brazilian successfully obtained a work permit.
The Premier League club announced on Tuesday evening that the formalities of the transfer, which includes an option to buy, had now been processed.
Coutinho, who also had spells at Inter Milan and Bayern Munich, said he cannot wait to link up with his new club, where former Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard is now head coach.
“It’s a pleasure to be here; it’s a great club,” the Brazilian said on www.avfc.co.uk.
“I spoke a lot with the manager, with Stevie, and he told me about the club and his ambitions. I’m very happy to be here and I’m looking to enjoy my football. I’ve known Stevie for a long time. I played with him and I learned a lot from him."
Coutinho is confident he can again make a big impression on the Premier League.
“I’m looking forward to meeting the fans, to being on the pitch. I know and I feel that they’re happy that I’m here,” he said.
“I want to repay that on the pitch and enjoy my football. I’m looking forward to being on the pitch.