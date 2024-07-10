Philippe Coutinho joins Brazilian side Vasco de Gama on season-long loan from Aston Villa

Philippe Coutinho has joined Brazilian side Vasco de Gama on a season-long loan from Aston Villa.
The 32-year-old spent last season playing for Al-Duhail in Qatar having fallen out of favour at Villa Park, making just two substitute appearances last term before being loaned out.
He has two years remaining on the deal he signed when joining from Barcelona in 2022 for £17million, a fraction of the record £142m the La Liga side paid in order to sign him from Liverpool four years earlier.
He has scored six goals in 43 games for Villa.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.