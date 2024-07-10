Philippe Coutinho joins Brazilian side Vasco de Gama on season-long loan from Aston Villa

The 32-year-old spent last season playing for Al-Duhail in Qatar having fallen out of favour at Villa Park, making just two substitute appearances last term before being loaned out.

He has two years remaining on the deal he signed when joining from Barcelona in 2022 for £17million, a fraction of the record £142m the La Liga side paid in order to sign him from Liverpool four years earlier.

He has scored six goals in 43 games for Villa.