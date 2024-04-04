Peterborough vs Wycombe betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and EFL Trophy final preview

The 43rd instalment of the EFL Trophy final takes place at Wembley on Sunday afternoon with Peterborough, winners of the competition once previously in 2014, taking on first-time finalists Wycombe Wanderers. Wycombe have been a Football League staple for more than three decades now but were actually playing their football in the Isthmian Premier when this competition began life back in 1981. Peterborough are chasing glory on two fronts this term, almost assured of a Sky Bet League One play-off spot in what seems almost a minimum requirement for Posh when they reside in the third tier, while Wycombe are treading water in mid-table.

What are the best bets? Now, Peterborough are warm favourites for this final, due, no doubt, to that disparity in league positions but Wycombe thrashed them 5-2 just a few weeks back and also did the double over Posh last term. The Chairboys come into this in decent nick, eight wins in their past 14 being the equal of their loftier opposition, and I think they are being underestimated in the markets here. This final, basically, is their season. They will be able to give absolutely everything with no fear about the remaining weeks of the campaign while there's the chance Posh might not be able to shake the subconscious feeling they have bigger fish to fry. I can't let the 3/1 on WYCOMBE TO WIN (inside 90 minutes) go unbacked, the leap from 7/4 on them to lift the trophy by any means (i.e. in extra time or on penalties) enough for me to risk the higher price. Nonetheless, this is also one of those occasions where there's a need to balance that gamble by finding a Posh pick too in case Darren Ferguson's side produce a performance to reflect the nine-place and 23-point gap between the teams. Posh's ex-Leicester City academy graduate JOSH KNIGHT spent a season on loan at Wycombe in 2020-21 and we know how often former players come back to haunt their old sides.

The centre-back has netted five in his past 22 games for Posh which makes the 12/1 on him TO SCORE ANYTIME look worth a small stake in a final that could yield plenty of goals (see match facts below).

Where Peterborough go, goals tend to follow. This should be an open final and we can expect fireworks from the off.

Team news Wycombe have worries over the availability of midfielder Josh Scowen who went off towards the end of the first half of their goalless draw at Blackpool on Monday with a contact injury. Peterborough have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the final.

Predicted line-ups Peterborough: Steer; Katongo, Edwards, Knight, Burrows; Kyprianou, Collins; Ajiboye, Poku, Mason-Clark; Jones. Wycombe: Ravizzoli; McCarthy, Low, Forino, Leahy; Potts, Butcher; Wheeler, Taylor, Campbell; Lubala.