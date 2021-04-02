Erling Haaland next club odds: Manchester City transfer in doubt after Pep Guardiola calls move 'impossible'

Haaland, who is now 2/1 to join City before the end of the summer transfer window, was as short as 11/8 in the last 48 hours.

With record-goalscorer Sergio Aguero leaving at the end of the season, Manchester City have been linked with the 20-year-old Borussia Dortmund forward, with the Bundesliga club likely to command a transfer fee well in excess of £100 million.

“Listen, with these prices we are not going to sign any striker,” said Guardiola.

“We are not going to sign any striker, it’s impossible – we cannot afford it. It’s impossible. That’s not going to happen, no.

“All the clubs struggle financially and we are not an exception. We have Gabriel (Jesus) and Ferran (Torres), who played incredible in this position this season.”