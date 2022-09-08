Buckingham Palace announced the news on Thursday evening.

Tottenham striker Kane tweeted: “My thoughts are with the Royal Family at this very difficult time.

“The Queen was an amazing inspiration and will be remembered for her incredible years of service to this country. Rest in peace, Your Majesty.”

Arsenal defender Williamson, who led England to Euro 2022 glory this summer, said on Instagram: “A constant presence of grace and decency in a world that continued to change around her.

“To comprehend the loss of our Queen is almost impossible, because it seemed, and we hoped, she could reign forever. A wonderful monarch but an exceptional person.

“A light so bright, she gave us hope when there seemed to be none, a warm voice amongst times of despair. A Queen who unified her people and who’s spirit made her appear as one of us. Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.”

Former England striker Gary Lineker also paid tribute on social media.

Lineker tweeted: “Such a terribly sad day. Her Majesty The Queen has died.

“A truly remarkable woman who served her country with dignity, loyalty and grace. A comforting ever present in the lives of most of us. Rest In Peace, Your Majesty.”

Chelsea and England forward Raheem Sterling offered his condolences to the Royal Family.

He said on Instagram: “My deepest condolences to the Royal Family at this incredibly sad time.”

Former Liverpool and England striker Michael Owen thanked the Queen for her service.

He tweeted: “RIP to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Thank you Ma’am for your lifetime of service and dedication.”

Former Brazil forward Pele shared his memory of the Queen’s visit to his country.

He tweeted: “I have been a great admirer of Queen Elizabeth II since the first time I saw her in person, in 1968, when she came to Brazil to witness our love for football and experienced the magic of a packed Maracana. Her deeds have marked generations. This legacy will last forever.”