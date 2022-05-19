Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira could find himself in big trouble after cameras showed him kicking out at an Everton fan during the pitch invasion at Goodison Park.
The Toffees came from 2-0 down to claim a dramatic 3-2 victory that secured their Premier League survival with a game to spare, sparking wild scenes of celebration at the full-time whistle.
Footage posted on social media shows Vieira, unaccompanied by staff or security, making his way across the pitch towards the away dressing room which is housed in the Park End car park as a result of Covid protocols, when he is confronted by a fan who appears to gesture in the Frenchman’s face.
Vieira responds by first grabbing the man and then swinging a kick at him before other supporters come to his aid and usher him away.
The incident is likely to attract the interest of the Football Association, as are the 85th-minute incursion and the scenes after the final whistle.
Vieira did not comment on the incident, which came to light after his post-match press conference, but Everton counterpart Frank Lampard offered his support.
“I feel for Patrick. I didn’t get him at the end. I would have said, ‘come in with us’ – although he might not have wanted that.
“Of course he ran 80 yards across the pitch and it’s not easy.”
On the pitch invasion itself Lampard said: “It was pure elation of fans who have come on the pitch after avoiding relegation.
“If it is done in the right way let them stay on the pitch, let them have their moment. As long as they behave, no problem.”