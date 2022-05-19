The Toffees came from 2-0 down to claim a dramatic 3-2 victory that secured their Premier League survival with a game to spare, sparking wild scenes of celebration at the full-time whistle.

Footage posted on social media shows Vieira, unaccompanied by staff or security, making his way across the pitch towards the away dressing room which is housed in the Park End car park as a result of Covid protocols, when he is confronted by a fan who appears to gesture in the Frenchman’s face.

Vieira responds by first grabbing the man and then swinging a kick at him before other supporters come to his aid and usher him away.

The incident is likely to attract the interest of the Football Association, as are the 85th-minute incursion and the scenes after the final whistle.