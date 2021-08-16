Patrick Bamford: Leeds United striker called up to England squad for first time

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford received his maiden England call-up as Gareth Southgate named his first squad since Euro 2020.

With the wounds of their penalty shoot-out final defeat to Italy still raw, the Three Lions next week kick off a World Cup qualification triple-header against Hungary, Andorra and Poland. Bamford is the only uncapped player brought into the squad, having impressed since Leeds’ promotion to the Premier League last summer. There is no place for Mason Greenwood, but Trent Alexander-Arnold returns to the group, having missed the Euros through injury.

Ben White and Ben Chilwell went to the tournament but are not included in a squad that welcomes back Jesse Lingard, who was cut from the provisional Euros group, and Nick Pope, who missed the tournament through injury. Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden miss out due to injury. Southgate was pleased to welcome Bamford into the squad, having worked with the Leeds striker during his time as manager of the under-21s. He said: “It’s a fresh cycle and we would always pick the bulk of the squad from the summer. We are only two games into the season so we were never going to make big changes. "Ben White has Covid and Ben Chilwell has not played since the Champions League final.

“Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford were injured so there was an opportunity in the forward areas. We were pleased with what Ollie (Watkins) did and now there is an opportunity for Patrick as a number nine. “His progress with Leeds has been excellent, he was very close at the end of last season. We worked with him at under-21 level so we know him anyway and it is a special moment for his family.” Greenwood missed out on the squad, despite returning from injury to score in Manchester United’s opening two Premier League matches. But Southgate said: “I have spoken with him and with his club. He is a player we really like and we think he has every possibility to be a top England player. “We are all very conscious we make that progression at the right time. He is just breaking into the team at Manchester United with a lot of responsibility, that is a big thing for a young player to deal with. “We feel at the moment the best thing for him, after these first few games, is to stay at his club, but he is definitely a player we like. It is clear on his performances at the moment he would warrant being in the squad, absolutely.”