Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is the favourite to be named the next manager of Paris St-Germain with odds of 2/1.
Conte was appointed as Nuno Espirito Santo’s successor at Spurs in November, signing an initial 18-month contract, with the option of an extra year.
The Italian, who won the Premier League title with Chelsea in 2016-17, joined from Inter Milan who he left at the end of last summer, having just won the Scudetto.
Odds correct at 1730 (26/04/22)
On Sunday Le Parisien reported that current PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino is set to leave the French club imminently, with the two parties waiting to come to a financial arrangement.
It would cost PSG €15m to sack Pochettino and his staff, with 12 months remaining on their contracts.
Pochettino, who replaced Thomas Tuchel as PSG boss in January 2021, guided the club to their 10th French title in his first full season in charge on Saturday and in doing so won the first league title of his managerial career.
Second-favourite Zinedine Zidane has been out of work since leaving Real Madrid at the end of last season.
He led Los Blancos to three Champions League titles during his five seasons at the club.
