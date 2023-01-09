Mikel Arteta made seven changes from the recent goalless stalemate with Newcastle and the Premier League leaders were made to work for a 3-0 victory at the Kassam Stadium.

Neither side mustered a shot on target in an utterly-forgettable opening 45 minutes before Mohamed Elneny’s first goal in 617 days broke the deadlock and a classy Eddie Nketiah brace wrapped up the win.

Bukayo Saka also limped off on a night where the scoreline ultimately flattered Arsenal, who now travel to their nearest title rivals City as a reward.

An even opening half-hour saw Arsenal dominate the ball without testing Edward McGinty in the Oxford goal.

While five of those coming into the visitors’ side were fully-fledged internationals, there was a clear lack of the sort of cohesion which has seen them amass a five-point lead over Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions at the Premier League summit.

Arsenal were denied a strong penalty shout as an Albert Sambi Lokonga drive was blocked by the flailing arm of Elliott Moore but, with no VAR in operation, referee David Coote was unmoved.