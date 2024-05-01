Our live scores page temporarily unavailable on Wednesday night

Scorelines and in-play statistics for all of Wednesday's action - including the Champions League clash between Borussia Dortmund and PSG - will temporarily not update as the games progress.

All of the reaction to that European contest will be available on the Sporting Life Football section after the match.

Full service of our scores and vidiprinter services, including our brand new team data pages, will be available as normal on Thursday morning.

We apologise for any issues this may cause.