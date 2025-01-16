Ollie Watkins ruins David Moyes’ return, Newcastle continue winning run

The 25-year-old Sweden international opened the scoring with a deflected 34th-minute effort and then helped himself to a second after the break to take his tally to 16 goals in as many games and 17 for the season before setting up Anthony Gordon for a third.

His efforts were instrumental in securing a club record-equalling ninth successive win in all competitions for the Magpies and eased them into the top four.

Ollie Watkins ruined David Moyes’ Everton homecoming with the only goal as Aston Villa secured their first away win in six attempts.

There was no dream start to the 61-year-old Scot’s return to the Goodison Park dugout after a gap of almost 12 years as he was unable to make an immediate impact.

Jarrad Branthwaite carelessly gave away possession on the halfway line and Morgan Rogers punished him with a through ball beyond James Tarkowski which left goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in two minds whether to come or stay.

That brief moment of hesitation cost him as Watkins comfortably placed the ball out of his reach to ultimately move Villa level on points with sixth-placed Manchester City.

Jean-Philippe Mateta and Marc Guehi struck in the second half as Crystal Palace won 2-0 at Leicester and condemned the Foxes to a sixth straight league defeat.

Leicester had produced a rare display of dominance in the first half but went into the break goalless despite having 11 shots, although Mateta had squandered a glorious chance to put the away side in front.

And it only took seven second-half minutes for Palace to click into gear as Mateta made amends for his miss, before Guehi wrapped up the points for Palace with 12 minutes left.