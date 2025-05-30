Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
National League play-off final trophy

Oldham vs Southend tips, best bets and National League play-off final preview

By Lewis Tomlinson
Football
Fri May 30, 2025 · 3h ago

Football betting tips: National League

1pt Vimal Yoganathan to score anytime at 6/1 (bet365)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

https://ads.skybet.com/redirect.aspx?pid=17678473&lpid=16&bid=1487

Kick-off: 15:00 BST, Sunday

TV: DAZN

Live odds, form and stats

Wembley will welcome two historic Football League clubs this weekend, both of whom are bidding to put an end to what has surely been the darkest of chapters in their respective histories.

There’s been very little to cheer about for fans of either Oldham or Southend in recent years, but a clash of the two of the biggest outfits in the division at the national stadium means this is the most highly-anticipated National League play-off final for some time.

I think it’s a hard game to call one way or another; Oldham perhaps justifiably the shorter-priced of the pair after dominant playoff victories against Halifax and York, while Southend required extra-time to beat Rochdale and a penalty shootout to get past Forest Green.

There’s a price that has caught my eye in the ANYTIME GOALSCORER market though, that being the 6/1 available on Oldham midfielder VIMAL YOGANATHAN.

The Barnsley loanee made eight of his first 10 appearance for the Latics from the bench, but the Wales under-19s international has swiftly developed into a key player for Micky Mellon’s side in this pivotal stage of the season.

Vimal Yoganathan
Vimal Yoganathan has been a star for Oldham

Yoganathan is a rangy ball-carrier, a more dynamic, technical player in a team that had faced criticism among the fanbase this season for a direct style of play.

He was outstanding in both the eliminator against Halifax - the creator of several chances before laying off Joe Pritchard for the fourth - while his pressing led to the opener against York last week before he got on the scoresheet himself.

Given how involved he’s been in Oldham’s attacking output in recent matches, 6/1 for him to bag again at Wembley looks too big of a price.

Playing with such a direct, physical striker in Mike Fondop seems to suit Yoganathan, whose goal at the LNER came from a late run into the box onto a cutback by the target man.

But this should also allow him opportunity to pick up plenty of second balls in the Southend final third given how keen Oldham are to look for Fondop aerially.

Odds correct at 1050 BST (30/05/25)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

FOOTBALL TIPS