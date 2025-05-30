Oldham vs Southend tips, best bets and National League play-off final preview

Wembley will welcome two historic Football League clubs this weekend, both of whom are bidding to put an end to what has surely been the darkest of chapters in their respective histories.

There’s been very little to cheer about for fans of either Oldham or Southend in recent years, but a clash of the two of the biggest outfits in the division at the national stadium means this is the most highly-anticipated National League play-off final for some time.

I think it’s a hard game to call one way or another; Oldham perhaps justifiably the shorter-priced of the pair after dominant playoff victories against Halifax and York, while Southend required extra-time to beat Rochdale and a penalty shootout to get past Forest Green.

There’s a price that has caught my eye in the ANYTIME GOALSCORER market though, that being the 6/1 available on Oldham midfielder VIMAL YOGANATHAN.

The Barnsley loanee made eight of his first 10 appearance for the Latics from the bench, but the Wales under-19s international has swiftly developed into a key player for Micky Mellon’s side in this pivotal stage of the season.