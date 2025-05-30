Oldham vs Southend tips, best bets and National League play-off final preview

Football betting tips: National League
Wembley will welcome two historic Football League clubs this weekend, both of whom are bidding to put an end to what has surely been the darkest of chapters in their respective histories.
There’s been very little to cheer about for fans of either Oldham or Southend in recent years, but a clash of the two of the biggest outfits in the division at the national stadium means this is the most highly-anticipated National League play-off final for some time.
I think it’s a hard game to call one way or another; Oldham perhaps justifiably the shorter-priced of the pair after dominant playoff victories against Halifax and York, while Southend required extra-time to beat Rochdale and a penalty shootout to get past Forest Green.
There’s a price that has caught my eye in the ANYTIME GOALSCORER market though, that being the 6/1 available on Oldham midfielder VIMAL YOGANATHAN.
The Barnsley loanee made eight of his first 10 appearance for the Latics from the bench, but the Wales under-19s international has swiftly developed into a key player for Micky Mellon’s side in this pivotal stage of the season.
Yoganathan is a rangy ball-carrier, a more dynamic, technical player in a team that had faced criticism among the fanbase this season for a direct style of play.
He was outstanding in both the eliminator against Halifax - the creator of several chances before laying off Joe Pritchard for the fourth - while his pressing led to the opener against York last week before he got on the scoresheet himself.
Given how involved he’s been in Oldham’s attacking output in recent matches, 6/1 for him to bag again at Wembley looks too big of a price.
Playing with such a direct, physical striker in Mike Fondop seems to suit Yoganathan, whose goal at the LNER came from a late run into the box onto a cutback by the target man.
But this should also allow him opportunity to pick up plenty of second balls in the Southend final third given how keen Oldham are to look for Fondop aerially.
