Nuno Espirito Santo set to be next West Ham manager after Graham Potter sacked

Potter only took the role in January and leaves with the club sitting second bottom in the table having won one of their opening five games and picking up just those three points.

A statement issued on the West Ham official website on Saturday morning read: "Results and performances over the course of the second half of last season and the start of the 2025/26 season have not matched expectations, and the Board of Directors believe that a change is necessary in order to help improve the team’s position in the Premier League as soon as possible.

"The Club can confirm that Assistant Coach Bruno Saltor, First Team Coaches Billy Reid and Narcis Pelach, Lead Goalkeeper Coach Casper Ankergren, and Goalkeeper Coach Linus Kandolin have also left with immediate effect.

"The Board would like to thank Graham and his coaching staff for their hard work during their time with the Hammers and wish them every success for the future.

"The process of appointing a replacement is underway. The Club will be making no further comment at this time."

William Hill made the former Wolves, Tottenham and Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo 1/20 to be Potter's replacement, but betting was soon suspended amid reports that he would be in place in time for Monday's trip to Everton.