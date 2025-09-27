Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
football icon|
Football Scores & Fixtures Football Tips This Week's Acca League Tables Vidiprinter Super6 Tips
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
football icon|
Football Scores & Fixtures Football Tips This Week's Acca League Tables Vidiprinter Super6 Tips
Graham Potter
Graham Potter - sacked by West Ham

Nuno Espirito Santo set to be next West Ham manager after Graham Potter sacked

By Sporting Life
Football
Sat September 27, 2025 · 2h ago

Nuno Espirito Santo is set to be appointed West Ham manager after the Premier League club sacked Graham Potter on Saturday morning.

Potter only took the role in January and leaves with the club sitting second bottom in the table having won one of their opening five games and picking up just those three points.

A statement issued on the West Ham official website on Saturday morning read: "Results and performances over the course of the second half of last season and the start of the 2025/26 season have not matched expectations, and the Board of Directors believe that a change is necessary in order to help improve the team’s position in the Premier League as soon as possible.

"The Club can confirm that Assistant Coach Bruno Saltor, First Team Coaches Billy Reid and Narcis Pelach, Lead Goalkeeper Coach Casper Ankergren, and Goalkeeper Coach Linus Kandolin have also left with immediate effect.

"The Board would like to thank Graham and his coaching staff for their hard work during their time with the Hammers and wish them every success for the future.

"The process of appointing a replacement is underway. The Club will be making no further comment at this time."

William Hill made the former Wolves, Tottenham and Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo 1/20 to be Potter's replacement, but betting was soon suspended amid reports that he would be in place in time for Monday's trip to Everton.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

FOOTBALL TIPS