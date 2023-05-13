Notts County scored two late equalisers, one in normal time and one in extra-time, before ultimately beating Chesterfield 4-3 on penalties in the National League promotion final.
More to follow.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.