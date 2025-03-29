Nottingham Forest win penalty shootout against Brighton to reach FA Cup semi-finals

Forest have overcome Exeter in the fourth round, Ipswich in the fifth and now Brighton in the sixth all via penalty shootouts, this one putting them one step from their first FA Cup final since 1959.

Matz Sels was the Forest hero, saving penalties from Jack Hinshelwood and Diego Gomez to allow captain Ryan Yates the chance to fire his side into the last four, which he did by finding the bottom corner.

Forest had come closest to winning the match in 90 minutes and had their chances again in extra-time, with former Brighton striker Glenn Murray sharing Wayne Rooney's view that the better side had progressed.

Sels though was called into action early in the second half of extra-time when tipping a Gomez header over the bar and having also saved the fifth Ipswich penalty in the previous round, Forest no doubt have their stopper to thank.