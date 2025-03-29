Nottingham Forest win penalty shootout against Brighton to reach FA Cup semi-finals

Nottingham Forest won their third successive penalty shootout to reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup.
Forest have overcome Exeter in the fourth round, Ipswich in the fifth and now Brighton in the sixth all via penalty shootouts, this one putting them one step from their first FA Cup final since 1959.
Matz Sels was the Forest hero, saving penalties from Jack Hinshelwood and Diego Gomez to allow captain Ryan Yates the chance to fire his side into the last four, which he did by finding the bottom corner.
Forest had come closest to winning the match in 90 minutes and had their chances again in extra-time, with former Brighton striker Glenn Murray sharing Wayne Rooney's view that the better side had progressed.
Sels though was called into action early in the second half of extra-time when tipping a Gomez header over the bar and having also saved the fifth Ipswich penalty in the previous round, Forest no doubt have their stopper to thank.
Yates told the BBC: "I was a bit nervous to be fair, just so relieved it went in. Matz saved two penalties and I just knew I had to capitalise and send us to Wembley.
"It has been an incredible season. We have achieved nothing yet but to send these lot to Wembley again – we know how special it was last time, getting promoted. It will be a special day and I am so pleased for the supporters."
Sels then added: "I'm happy. We are going to Wembley. It is amazing for the supporters so I am happy that I could help the team. I am really happy to play at Wembley.
"In penalty shootouts you always need a little bit of luck."
Forest have had it not once, not twice, but three times now, as their dream season takes them all the way to Wembley and an FA Cup semi-final, the draw for which takes place on Sunday.
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.