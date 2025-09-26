Nottingham Forest vs Sunderland tips, bet builder and predictions

Ange Postecoglou has overseen four games as Nottingham Forest boss and is yet to win (D2 L2). After playing in Sevilla on Wednesday, this is a quick turnaround for his side which is part of the reason SUNDERLAND are worth backing TO WIN.
The Black Cats have only lost once in the top flight and frontman WILSON ISIDOR has netted half of their goals. The Frenchman has had 3+ SHOTS in each of his last three appearances.
Isidor is a handful for defenders, he drew one foul in his last appearances and 0.78 per game last season. NIKOLA MILENKOVIC has committed two FOULS in three appearances under Ange and is worth taking to commit 1+ here.
Odds correct at 1200 BST (26/09/25)
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.