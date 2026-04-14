Nottingham Forest vs Porto tips, predictions, best bets and Europa League preview

Football betting tips: Europa League 2pts Porto to qualify at 5/4 (General) 0.5pt Porto to win in 90 minutes at 12/5 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: Thursday, 20:00 BST TV: TNT Sports 1 Agg: 1-1 Live odds, form and stats

One of the greatest own goals of all time landed a both teams to score winner for Tom Carnduff inside 13 minutes last week and it was only right that no further goals followed Martim Fernandes' 40-yard attempted back-pass, allowing it to take all the headlines.

An astonishing Fernandes own goal gifts Forest an equaliser 😮



📺 Stream with TNT Sports on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/DaCXpuRH47 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 9, 2026

Porto dominated the match, but simply did not capitalise on the chances they created (xG: POR 2.16-0.45 NFO). As he did so against Midtjylland in the round of 16, Nottingham Forest boss Vitor Pereira played a weakened XI - with a few exceptions - against his former team, making clear that his priority is Premier League survival. Forest's second string haven't done half bad, so it's unlikely their manager will alter from this tactic for a winner takes all second leg at the City Ground. The odds do not reflect the fact that this is not the home side's focus, with Forest 8/13 favourites TO QUALIFY and PORTO 5/4 in the same market.

Sean Dyche started his brief Forest reign against Porto