Nottingham Forest vs Porto tips, predictions, best bets and Europa League preview

Football betting tips: Europa League
2pts Porto to qualify at 5/4 (General)
0.5pt Porto to win in 90 minutes at 12/5 (General)
Kick-off: Thursday, 20:00 BST
TV: TNT Sports 1
Agg: 1-1
Live odds, form and stats
One of the greatest own goals of all time landed a both teams to score winner for Tom Carnduff inside 13 minutes last week and it was only right that no further goals followed Martim Fernandes' 40-yard attempted back-pass, allowing it to take all the headlines.
Porto dominated the match, but simply did not capitalise on the chances they created (xG: POR 2.16-0.45 NFO).
As he did so against Midtjylland in the round of 16, Nottingham Forest boss Vitor Pereira played a weakened XI - with a few exceptions - against his former team, making clear that his priority is Premier League survival.
Forest's second string haven't done half bad, so it's unlikely their manager will alter from this tactic for a winner takes all second leg at the City Ground.
The odds do not reflect the fact that this is not the home side's focus, with Forest 8/13 favourites TO QUALIFY and PORTO 5/4 in the same market.
These sides met in Nottingham in Sean Dyche's first game in charge in October, a match the visitors were 2/1 to win.
While they did lose (2-0) it makes little sense for them to be 12/5 TO WIN IN 90 MINUTES on Thursday given they have gone from strength to strength since, sitting top of the Primeira Liga having won 24 of 29 matches and lost only one league game all season.
Forest have endured a campaign of turmoil and more recently Pereira's men have won only once in 90 minutes in their last 10 fixtures, beating a hapless Tottenham 3-0 in what turned out to be Igor Tudor's final game in charge.
Porto are unbeaten in eight (W5 D3) in all competitions and should be backed to reach the semi-finals in regulation time.
Odds correct at 16:35 BST (14/4/26)
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