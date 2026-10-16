Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal predictions, tips, best bets & Super Sunday preview

Nottingham Forest have been far better than results suggest this season, heading into the weekend in 15th place in the Premier League table but as the biggest outlier in the division according to underlying data.

The performance-based xG table has them sitting third with 11 expected points, six more than they actually have. Anyone who has been following them closely will know that makes perfect sense.

Last weekend Oliver Glasner's men should have been out of sight at Crystal Palace but were ultimately punished for their wastefulness, just as they were at Anfield in August with it galling that they somehow emerged from those games with just a point in total.

In their last home match it was a slightly different story as Coventry battled to a 1-0 win, meaning Forest are yet to find the net at home this term, losing twice to Leeds (1-0 and 2-0) and drawing 0-0 with Tottenham.

That statistic alone makes it hard to back them, even at 5/1. They do however look much better suited to playing as the away team, which is more like how this match should shape up against Arsenal, with the onus on the champions to make the play.