Nottingham Forest host Wolves in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, and George Gamble previews the game, selecting his best bets.

A much changed Nottingham Forest were beaten 4-1 away at Blackpool in the FA Cup at the weekend. It would appear boss Steve Cooper is focused on Premier League Survival, but with an opportunity to reach a semi-final, will he be going out for the win here? Wolves felt hard done by after they had a potential winner harshly ruled out for offside away at Liverpool. It means they have drawn both of their last two outings but boss Julen Lopetegui could be without a number of key players for this clash. Veteran goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey had a bit of a nightmare in Nottingham Forest’s last match away to Blackpool as he conceded four goals from just five shots on target. Steve Cooper made a host of changes and gave some fringe players a chance to impress. However, despite dominating the ball, Nottingham Forest shipped four times before notching a consolation goal in the 92nd minute.

Meanwhile, Wolves should arguably be celebrating a fantastic victory over Liverpool at Anfield. But once again VAR took the headlines after ruling out a Toti strike in the 82nd minute. However, they’ll be keen to secure victory here and book their place in the final four of this competition. Despite the hosts' struggles this season, they have at least been prolific on home soil having successfully hit the back of the net in eight of their nine league games at the City Ground. Unfortunately, they’ve also conceded in six of those nine games and keeping clean sheets is something Steve Cooper’s men have found difficult. On the flip side, Wolves have found goals difficult to come by and have leaked goals on the road. In fact, of the nine away matches they have played in the league, they have kept just one clean sheet whilst managing to get in on the scoring act on just five occasions. However, the visitors are showing signs of improvement. They were exceptional in the first half against Aston Villa and showed that they have what it takes to carve teams open. It remains to be seen which players they have available with Joao Moutinho, Daniel Podence and Diego Costa all a doubt heading into this clash. A number of changes can be expected for both outfits but they share one thing in common, both of them will give chances and you’d be brave to back either outfit to keep a clean sheet. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score with Sky Bet With that in mind, the 10/11 available on BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE makes appeal.