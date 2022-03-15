There's a huge game in the Sky Bet Championship on Wednesday as Nottingham Forest host QPR and Tom Carnduff picks out his best bets.

A huge game in the race for promotion. Nottingham Forest host QPR with both teams holding aspirations of returning to the top-flight of English football. Forest's revival under Steve Cooper has given them a real chance, while Mark Warburton's Rs have gone under the radar somewhat given their involvement in that cluster of clubs floating in and around the top-six. They've consistently held their position though and were boosted by a win away at Luton on Sunday. This will be a tough test for both sides - although the hosts will be more hopeful of success.

That win away at Luton was needed - not just for QPR's own promotion hopes - but to stop their poor run of results on the road. They had their lost their last four away before Sunday. The worry there is that includes games against struggling Barnsley and Peterborough - even if the latter was in the FA Cup. It's not the first time this season where they've had a run of consecutive losses away from home. On the flip side, Forest's home form has picked up, winning seven of their last eight games in front of their own supporters - the only one that fell short being a 2-2 draw against Stoke. In 14 home league games under Cooper, Forest's xGD stands at +5.3, averaging 1.53 xGF per game in that time. In 17 away league matches, QPR's xGD stands at -3.3, allowing 1.36 xGA per game.

With even money prices available with a few bookmakers, there is big appeal in backing NOTTINGHAM FOREST TO WIN on Wednesday night. Recent home form speaks for itself. While every game is vital at this stage of the season, Forest know the importance of victory at home if they are to finish in the top-six. It's an incredibly competitive bunch of teams at this late point. If you look at the Sky Bet Championship table since Cooper arrived at the City Ground, Forest sit second with 51 points gained from 27 games. Only runaway leaders Fulham (61) have picked up more points. Forest would be in the automatic promotion race had Cooper joined at the start of the season. The momentum he's brought is good enough though and - should they reach the play-offs - they will be a strong fancy to win it. They are considered the favourites on Wednesday night and should justify it, with FOREST TO WIN looking the best play in this one.

