Champions League chasing Newcastle head to Nottingham Forest on Friday in the Premier League. James Cantrill previews the game picking out his best bets.
1.5pts Alexander Isak to score anytime at 17/10 (Betfair Sportsbook, Paddy Power, SBK)
0.5pts Alexander Isak to be shown a card at 15/2 (Sporting Index)
Steve Cooper could be without 10 players as his side welcome Champions League chasing Newcastle on Friday.
Without doubt, Brenned Johnson will be the biggest miss.
He has featured in every single one of their 26 league games, present for 91% of his sides domestic campaign.
With seven goals and two assists, he has had a hand in more goals than any other player at the club.
It is not just the offensive output he provides that makes him the main man in Nottingham, he is pivotal to how his side plays. Without him, it is tough to see how the hosts get anything out of this game.
Heartbreak in the League Cup was followed by a winless period of five games and left Newcastle’s Champions League hopes on the ropes.
In desperation, Eddie Howe re-jigged his tactics and freshened up the personnel and it paid dividends as Newcastle edged out Wolves on Super Sunday.
This saw the previously ever-present Miguel Almiron, big money January import Anthony Gordon and Callum Wilson make way for Jacob Murphy, Allan Saint-Maximin and ALEXANDER ISAK, the latter grabbing the opener.
It was a coming of age performance for the big Swede, one that primes him to become the Magpies chief number nine, debunking Wilson.
Isak’s tally of four Premier League goals is seven goals fewer than Almiron, but the former tops his sides charts for goals per 90 (0.52), making him Newcastle's most most clinical player.
This is why backing the frontman TO SCORE ANYTIME appeals here.
Forest are a lot sturdier at the City Ground, with four of the six league clean sheets they have kept coming at home.
In the absence of key personnel, I think Cooper’s side will struggle to keep the visitors at bay, as do the bookies, pricing Newcastle at odds on to score two or more goals.
And if the Magpies are amongst the goals, I expect Isak to have a hand in them.
I also think backing ALEXANDER ISAK TO BE SHOWN A CARD is worth a small punt.
At 15/2, only three outfield players are larger odds to be booked then the frontman.
Isak was carded in the game last weekend, his first in England’s top flight, he has only started six games though.
In Spain, the frontman picked up 13 league cards across three seasons in which he started 103 games.
With a card per 90 average of 0.23 over that period, 5/1 would represent sufficient value here.
Score prediction: Nottingham Forest 0-2 Newcastle (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)
Odds correct at 1610 GMT (15/03/23)
