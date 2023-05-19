Sporting Life
Arsenal's Mikel Arteta and Martin Ødegaard- disappointed with defeat

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal tips: Premier League best bets and preview

By Liam Kelly
13:26 · FRI May 19, 2023

Arsenal need something against relegation-threatened Forest to keep title dreams alive. Liam Kelly previews the game and has a best bet.

Football betting tips: Premier League

1pt Orel Mangala to commit 2+ fouls at 11/8 (Sky Bet)

1pt Arsenal to win by a one goal margin at 3/1 (bet365)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=681&dcmp=SL_ACQ_BXG30

It's up to Arsenal whether their outstanding Premier League campaign ends with a whimper on Saturday night.

Likely in need of a win to have a chance to extend the title race, Mikel Arteta's side simply have to turnaround suspect recent form, facing a Nottingham Forest team in desperate need of points themselves, fighting a relegation battle that looks to be going to the wire.

Kick-off time: 17:30 BST, Saturday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Nottingham Forest 9/2 | Draw 10/3 | Arsenal 11/20

Although it is disappointing, if a dip in Arsenal's form was to come, it was at this point of the season.

Draws against West Ham and Southampton were both poor and unexpected, but matches versus Manchester City, Chelsea, Newcastle and Brighton were never going to be easy. This fixture represents an easier task for the Gunners, even if their confidence is low.

With that in mind, ARSENAL TO WIN BY A ONE GOAL MARGIN looks a little big at a price of 3/1.

It's obvious that Arsenal are a much better side than Nottingham Forest and Saturday's hosts remain a bad defensive side despite picking up some vital points.

Four of their last six defeats have been by a one goal margin, though, displaying an ability to stay in games recently.

Nottingham Forest's last 10 Premier League matches

Another bet of interest is the 11/8 available about OREL MANGALA TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS in the game.

Mangala has been a regular in Nottingham Forest's midfield recently, a mainstay during an improved run of form, and there's no doubt he has to get through some defensive work in his role.

Across Forest's last five league games, Mangala has conceded 7 fouls. He might be a bit more involved in that regard, however, especially against Arsenal's style.

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal best bets and score prediction

  • 1pt Orel Mangala to commit 2+ fouls at 11/8 (Sky Bet)
  • 1pt Arsenal to win by a one goal margin at 3/1 (bet365)

Score prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-2 Arsenal (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)

Odds correct at 1330 BST (19/05/23)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS