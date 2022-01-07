Record winners of the FA Cup, Arsenal, travel to face Nottingham Forest on Sunday in the third round. Jake Osgathorpe previews the game.

Arsenal have got themselves pointing in the right direction under Mikel Arteta, shown by how close they pushed runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City on New Years Day. Nottingham Forest have pulled themselves to within touching distance of the play-offs, sitting ninth in the Championship and just six points behind the top-six. While they would undoubtedly love to cause a 'cupset' here, there is every chance that Forest's focus will be predominantly on the league season, whereas Arsenal haven't played since the 1st of Jan and don't play again until Thursday after this match. I would suspect, given their affinity with this competition and that fact it delivered a piece of silverware for Arteta, that Arsenal will play a very strong team here.

One man I expect to get a start is Emile Smith Rowe. The youngster has taken English football by storm since making his debut, but recently he has been used as a substitute. Smith Rowe has come off the bench in all of Arsenal's last four league games, starting in only the Carabao Cup over the last five games. Despite his lack of recent game time, Smith Rowe hasn't stopped scoring.

He has scored in three of his four sub appearances, and with a few changes to the starting XI expected here, he could be one to get a start. If that is the case, then the 11/4 available for EMILE SMITH ROWE TO SCORE ANYTIME looks a ludicrously big price. CLICK HERE to back Emile Smith Rowe to score anytime in 90 minutes with Sky Bet As short as 23/20 in places, the best price of 11/4 has to be snapped up given his record.

Smith Rowe has averaged 0.29 xG/95 in the Premier League this term, scoring eight times, and against inferior opponents who could rotate, he will fancy his chances of adding to his tally of eight for the season. Forest and Arsenal have faced off in cup competitions fairly regularly in recent times, playing three times since 2016. In all three matches Arsenal scored at least twice. If that happens again, Smith Rowe's chances of being one of the goalscorers seems higher than the implied 26.7% his anytime scorer odds suggest.

