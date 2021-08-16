Nottingham Forest next manager odds: Steve Cooper favourite after Chris Hughton sacked

Former Swansea boss Steve Cooper is the early odds-on favourite to become the new Nottingham Forest boss after Chris Hughton was sacked with the club bottom of the Sky Bey Championship.

Forest's dismissal of Hughton after less than 12 months in charge, and just seven games into the Championship season, continued their record of sacking a manager every year since 2010. Cooper, who led Swansea to the play-offs in each of the last two seasons, had a year left on his contract but opted to leave the Liberty Stadium in the summer. Prior to taking charge in south Wales he guided England Under-17s to victory at the World Cup in 2017.

Next permanent Nottingham Forest manager (via Sky Bet) Steve Cooper - 4/9

Chris Wilder - 9/4

Alex Neil - 11/1

John Terry - 16/1

Carlos Carvalhal - 20/1

Leonardo Jardim, Paul Clement - 22/1

Alan Pardew, Chris Coleman, Eddie Howe, Frank Lampard, Roy Keane - 25/1 Odds correct at 1008 (16/09/21)

Chris Hughton struggled during his 11 months at the City Ground

Steven Reid has been placed in temporary charge as interim head coach, and is expected to oversee Saturday's trip to Huddersfield, and possibly the trip to Barnsley next Wednesday. Hughton, 62, won just 14 of his 52 games at the helm, and he leaves with the club winless so far this term, and three points adrift of second-from-bottom Peterborough. Click here for Nottingham Forest's Infogol xG stats and profile "The club would like to place on record its appreciation for Chris’s efforts. Chris joined the club in a difficult period for everyone in football and around the world and we thank him for the way he has conducted himself during his tenure. We would like to wish Chris all the best in his future career," read a club statement. Wilder in the running?

Chris Wilder guided Sheffield United from League One to the Premier League

Former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder had been linked with the role even before Hughton's sacking was confirmed, and is as short as 6/4 to move to the City Ground. Wilder, 53, has been out of work since leaving Bramall Lane in March with the club marooned at the foot of the Premier League table and destined for relegation. But prior to that he oversaw a remarkable period of success at his boyhood club. After taking charge in 2016, Wilder guided them from Sky Bet League One to the top flight and a ninth-placed finish in 2019-20. Speaking last month he said: "I've enjoyed my break, it's great to recharge the batteries... now I'm ready to rock and roll and get back on to the next challenge."