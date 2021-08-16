Nottingham Forest next manager odds: Steve Cooper favourite after Chris Hughton sacked

Former Swansea boss Steve Cooper is the early odds-on favourite to become the new Nottingham Forest boss after Chris Hughton was sacked with the club bottom of the Sky Bey Championship.
Forest's dismissal of Hughton after less than 12 months in charge, and just seven games into the Championship season, continued their record of sacking a manager every year since 2010.
Cooper, who led Swansea to the play-offs in each of the last two seasons, had a year left on his contract but opted to leave the Liberty Stadium in the summer.
Prior to taking charge in south Wales he guided England Under-17s to victory at the World Cup in 2017.
Odds correct at 1008 (16/09/21)
Steven Reid has been placed in temporary charge as interim head coach, and is expected to oversee Saturday's trip to Huddersfield, and possibly the trip to Barnsley next Wednesday.
Hughton, 62, won just 14 of his 52 games at the helm, and he leaves with the club winless so far this term, and three points adrift of second-from-bottom Peterborough.
"The club would like to place on record its appreciation for Chris’s efforts. Chris joined the club in a difficult period for everyone in football and around the world and we thank him for the way he has conducted himself during his tenure. We would like to wish Chris all the best in his future career," read a club statement.
Former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder had been linked with the role even before Hughton's sacking was confirmed, and is as short as 6/4 to move to the City Ground.
Wilder, 53, has been out of work since leaving Bramall Lane in March with the club marooned at the foot of the Premier League table and destined for relegation.
But prior to that he oversaw a remarkable period of success at his boyhood club.
After taking charge in 2016, Wilder guided them from Sky Bet League One to the top flight and a ninth-placed finish in 2019-20.
Speaking last month he said: "I've enjoyed my break, it's great to recharge the batteries... now I'm ready to rock and roll and get back on to the next challenge."
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.