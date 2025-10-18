Nottingham Forest next manager odds: Sean Dyche and Roberto Mancini among favourites

Sean Dyche is favourite to be the next Nottingham Forest manager follow Ange Postecoglou's dismissal, but Roberto Mancini is also popular with punters.

Dyche had been widely rumoured to be the man lined up to replace Postecoglou, dismissed after just 39 days and eight games in charge. But while the former Burnley and Everton boss is favourite at 7/10 with Sky Bet, Roberto Mancini was put in as a 2/1 chance on Saturday night in a market more competitive than had been assumed. Rafael Benitez is next at 9/1 and it's 18/1 bar this trio. Next Nottingham Forest manager odds (via Sky Bet) Sean Dyche - 7/10

Roberto Mancini - 2/1

Rafael Benitez - 9/1

18/1 bar Odds correct at 1930 BST on 18/10/25

Ange sacked after 39 days Fans at the City Ground chanted 'sacked in the morning', but Ange Postecoglou was out of a job just minutes after Nottingham Forest's 3-0 defeat to Chelsea. The Australian was dismissed after eight games in charges having suffered six defeats and picked up only two points since replacing Nuno Espirito Santo. Months on from his Europa League triumph with Spurs, and from Forest reaching Europe under Nuno, Postecoglou is out of work again as Forest languish just above the Premier League relegation zone. Postecoglou had been backed into long odds-on in the sack race betting during the international break, with Sean Dyche widely rumoured to be in line to take over. Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis wasted no time whatsoever in making his move, with the club releasing a short statement before Saturday's 3pm kick-offs had even begun.

Ange Postecoglou: Sacked by Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis

Shortest Premier League reigns Sam Allardyce (Leeds, 2023) - 30 days

Ange Postecoglou (Nottingham Forest, 2025) - 39 days

Les Reed (Charlton, 2006) - 40 days