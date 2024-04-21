Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Nottingham Forest hit out at refereeing decisions on X

Nottingham Forest hit out at referee and PGMOL after 2-0 defeat to Everton

By Sporting Life
16:32 · SUN April 21, 2024

Nottingham Forest have expressed their anger over three decisions which went against them during Sunday afternoon’s 2-0 Premier League defeat at Everton.

A rare goal from Idrissa Gueye was followed by a similar long-range strike from Dwight McNeil on his 200th Premier League appearance to secure a second-successive home win for the Toffees – sandwiching Monday’s 6-0 debacle at Chelsea – and lift Sean Dyche’s side five points clear of the bottom three in the Premier League table.

But Toffees defender Ashley Young lived a charmed life after appearing somewhat fortunate to escape three penalty claims against him, which the visitors felt were all more than justified.

Match referee Anthony Taylor waved away their appeals and was backed by VAR Stuart Attwell, leading to an extraordinary statement from the club on social media.

A post on the club’s official X account read: “Three extremely poor decisions – three penalties not given – which we simply cannot accept.

“We warned the PGMOL that the VAR is a Luton fan before the game, but they didn’t change him. Our patience has been tested multiple times.

“NFFC will now consider its options.”

Forest now sit just one point above the relegation zone with four games of the Premier League season remaining.

Nuno: Not for the first time

Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo told Sky Sports afterwards: “We’ve tried to ignore it but so many times it’s repeating – bad decisions against us...not given.

“It’s very difficult to control the players and ask them to be focused and me myself to be composed, because it’s been very hard. The situation we are in doesn’t help. We have some stress and fear but that is not an excuse.

“It’s been clear what has been happening to us, not only in this game. I saw the images, It’s hard to take, the players see the images. It’s a penalty on Gio Reyna, it’s a kick. It’s a handball, the incident with Callum (Hudson-Odoi).

“It’s understandable we react like this as a club because we want to get things right.

“We don’t want bad referees. We want good decisions. OK (if) the game we lost and there were no incidents we’d take it (and say) we didn’t play well enough but we did things right in the right moments and we’ve been disappointed by bad decisions.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo