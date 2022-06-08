Ahead of Nottingham Forest's return to the Premier League, recruitment analyst Liam Henshaw picks out five summer transfer targets for the club.

Read Liam Henshaw's full Forest recruitment plan Nottingham Forest secured their spot in the 2022/23 Premier League with victory over Huddersfield in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final. It represented a remarkable turnaround for the club - they sat bottom of the table when Steve Cooper was appointed in late September. They would win 24 of their 41 games since Cooper's arrival - scoring 70 goals and conceding 31 in that time. Attention now turns to that Premier League campaign and preparing a squad to go up against the very best - something that they wouldn't have been expecting less than 12 months ago. Having put together a 75-page document looking at every aspect of the Forest squad - alongside potential targets in the summer - Liam Henshaw picks out five players who could be lining up at the City Ground next season. Joe Rodon Position: CB

CB Club: Tottenham

Tottenham Est Market Value: £7m

Joe Rodon was a standout player in the Sky Bet Championship with Swansea - performances that led to a move to Premier League outfit Tottenham in October 2020. He was an excellent ball progressor through runs and passes with his time there. It's not worked out at Spurs, and he's likely wanting to leave for regular minutes. Current boss Cooper has a relationship with him and that could make him an attractive signing. Positives: Still a young player and can improve further.

Good relationship with Steve Cooper from his time at Swansea.

Premier League experience, but also in the need of minutes so likely wants a move.

He's secure in possession, and progressed the ball well at Swansea. Negatives: Would he see Forest as too much of a step down after joining Spurs?

Only played 100 minutes in the league this season, would need a full pre-season under his belt to hit the ground running.

Would potentially need to take a pay cut. Joe Rothwell Position: AM

AM Club: Blackburn

Blackburn Est Market Value: N/A

Joe Rothwell will be a man in demand this summer following his contract expiring at Blackburn. His versatility makes him an attractive proposition, as does his creativity. On the other side, his defensive numbers could be better, and that would be an area of improvement. However, that is perhaps why he might be better suited to operate as a CAM in the top-flight of English football. Positives: Excellent ball carrying ability, which is different to what Forest have currently.

Able to play in an attacking midfielder deeper role.

Very creative, and excellent at the ball into dangerous areas.

Ready for a step up into the Premier League Negatives: Plenty of interest from other clubs.

Likely to demand a sizeable wage increase and signing bonus.

Defensive numbers can be improved. Morgan Gibbs-White Position: AM

AM Club: Wolves

Wolves Est Market Value: £20m

I couldn't think of another player more well suited for Nottingham Forest. Morgan Gibbs-White is an incredibly versatile player - possessing the ability to play in numerous positions - as well as being ready for regular Premier League football, This would also have the feel of a massive signing for the East Midlands club as preparations continue for that campaign back in the top-tier. He's creative, works hard and fits the bill as someone with sell-on potential. If possible, you put him in the 'must sign' category. Positives: Incredibly versatile, able to play to a high level in multiple positions.

Would be seen as a coup for Forest and a statement of intent.

Would offer great competition for the first team.

Ready for regular Premier League minutes.

Serious creative threat. Negatives: Might be difficult to sell him on Forest with other Premier League clubs interested. Josh Cullen Position: CM

CM Club: Anderlecht

Anderlecht Est Market Value: £6m

I've been an admirer of Josh Cullen for years now. He's a dream of a midfielder due to his work rate and ball playing ability. He's now into his final year of his current deal and might well want to move back to the UK, as a result he should very much be on Forest's list. Cullen does a lot of what Garner does and more. Positives: Excellent ball player that retains possession but also breaks the lines.

Cullen has a great work rate and intensity to his game.

European and international experience.

Into the last year of his current contract, so might fancy the move back to the UK. Negatives: Might see Forest as a step down given his European football experience in Belgium.

Likely will have interest from other Premier League sides. Neco Williams Position: RB

RB Club: Liverpool

Liverpool Est Market Value: £15m