Ahead of Nottingham Forest's return to the Premier League, recruitment analyst Liam Henshaw picks out five summer transfer targets for the club.
Nottingham Forest secured their spot in the 2022/23 Premier League with victory over Huddersfield in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final.
It represented a remarkable turnaround for the club - they sat bottom of the table when Steve Cooper was appointed in late September.
They would win 24 of their 41 games since Cooper's arrival - scoring 70 goals and conceding 31 in that time.
Attention now turns to that Premier League campaign and preparing a squad to go up against the very best - something that they wouldn't have been expecting less than 12 months ago.
Having put together a 75-page document looking at every aspect of the Forest squad - alongside potential targets in the summer - Liam Henshaw picks out five players who could be lining up at the City Ground next season.
Joe Rodon was a standout player in the Sky Bet Championship with Swansea - performances that led to a move to Premier League outfit Tottenham in October 2020.
He was an excellent ball progressor through runs and passes with his time there. It's not worked out at Spurs, and he's likely wanting to leave for regular minutes.
Current boss Cooper has a relationship with him and that could make him an attractive signing.
Positives:
Negatives:
Joe Rothwell will be a man in demand this summer following his contract expiring at Blackburn.
His versatility makes him an attractive proposition, as does his creativity. On the other side, his defensive numbers could be better, and that would be an area of improvement.
However, that is perhaps why he might be better suited to operate as a CAM in the top-flight of English football.
Positives:
Negatives:
I couldn't think of another player more well suited for Nottingham Forest.
Morgan Gibbs-White is an incredibly versatile player - possessing the ability to play in numerous positions - as well as being ready for regular Premier League football,
This would also have the feel of a massive signing for the East Midlands club as preparations continue for that campaign back in the top-tier.
He's creative, works hard and fits the bill as someone with sell-on potential. If possible, you put him in the 'must sign' category.
Positives:
Negatives:
I've been an admirer of Josh Cullen for years now.
He's a dream of a midfielder due to his work rate and ball playing ability. He's now into his final year of his current deal and might well want to move back to the UK, as a result he should very much be on Forest's list.
Cullen does a lot of what Garner does and more.
Positives:
Negatives:
Neco Williams would be an ambitious target, and could perhaps be viewed as just out of Forest's reach.
However, he's one of the few players in the Sky Bet Championship with a similar profile to Djed Spence. He has many areas of quality to his game, he'll continue to develop, and he probably offers more than the man who occupied that spot for Forest last season.
Williams is my number one target to replace Spence with it looking increasingly difficult to keep hold of the talented full-back.
Positives:
Negatives: