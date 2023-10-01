Nottingham Forest 1-1 Brentford: Nicolas Dominguez earns point for 10-man Nottingham Forest against Brentford

Nicolas Dominguez scored his first goal for 10-man Nottingham Forest as they held on for a 1-1 draw against Brentford at the City Ground.
Things looked bleak for Forest as they went down to 10 men just before the hour when Moussa Niakhate picked up a second yellow card, and immediately conceded to Christian Norgaard from the resulting free-kick.
But they rallied and Argentina international Dominguez levelled soon after with a looping header that Bees goalkeeper Mark Flekken appeared to misjudge.
Forest were able to see out the remaining 35 minutes with relative comfort to maintain their unbeaten start to the season on home soil.
The draw means Brentford have now gone five games without a win as their tricky start to the campaign continues.
