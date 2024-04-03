Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Grand National
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Norwich's Gabriel Sara battles with Ipswich's Nathan Broadhead

Norwich vs Ipswich betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By Tom Carnduff
17:46 · WED April 03, 2024

Football betting tips: Championship

1.5pts 6+ corners in the second-half at 11/10 (bet365)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30-hr?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=681&dcmp=SL_ACQ_BXG30

Kick-off time: 12:30 GMT, Saturday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Home 17/10 | Draw 13/5 | Away 7/5

An East Anglian derby of serious significance and one that could still be a two-legged affair in the play-offs.

Norwich welcome Ipswich with both holding promotion aspirations of some form. The Canaries aiming for a spot in the top six; Kieran McKenna's visitors with an eye on the title.

The Norwich turnaround under David Wagner has been as impressive as it was unexpected. When 3-0 down against Blackburn in early November, it looked like it was over for him, a side lingering in 17th whose season already appeared to be done.

But that game and the dejected silence from the crowd is truly a thing of the past. Since then, it's 13 games unbeaten at home - ten of those have been wins - and they've got the opportunity not only to improve their own position but to damage that of their rivals.

What are the best bets?

Ipswich home games have been chaotic, but on the road there's more of a normality to things.

In 20 league contests in front of their own supporters, 17 have seen three or more goals scored - an average of 4.4 - yet away it's nine from 20 with an average of 2.4.

So if this was at Portman Road, I'd have absolutely no issue with getting involved in the goals line. But, much like the 1X2, there isn't a great amount of appeal.

Instead, at odds-against prices, I'm siding with 6+ SECOND-HALF CORNERS.

Game state will play a part in this and a draw isn't particularly helpful to either side - there is a chance that one team is chasing the game late on which will lead to the ball being deflected behind.

Ipswich have been leading in eight of their games at the break, with Norwich the same figure in contests at home, and both are strong at finishing the job if they find themselves ahead.

There should be a period where one team is frantically defending - this is a big positive for corners.

BuildABet @ 24/1

  • Gabriel Sara 1+ shots on target
  • Gabriel Sara 1+ assists
  • Samy Morsy 3+ tackles
  • 6+ second-half corners

Click here to back with Sky Bet

GABRIEL SARA has returned a total of 60 shots across his 20 home league appearances this season - the most of any Norwich player by far. He's also seen 12 assists across all competitions.

For Ipswich, SAMY MORSY has returned at least three tackles in ten of his 18 away league contests. He also had four successful when these two sides last met.

The potential for second-half corners is there with the possibility that one side is chasing the game, with victory either way having a significant impact on their seasons.

Team news

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna

Norwich will be forced into a change at centre-back, with Shane Duffy likely to come in for the injured Jacob Sorensen after he went off in the defeat to Leicester.

Dimitris Giannoulis, Onel Hernandez and Jonathan Rowe remain unavailable for selection for the home side.

The big question mark for Ipswich surrounds striker Kieffer Moore, who went off with a back injury in their victory over Southampton.

If he's not fit, Ali Al-Hamadi is set for a start. Wes Burns, George Hirst and Brandon Williams are also out.

Predicted line-ups

Norwich XI: Gunn; Stacey, Duffy, Gibson, McCallum; Nunez, McLean; Sara, Barnes, Sainz; Sargent.

Ipswich XI: Hladky; Taylor, Burgess, Woolfenden, Davis; Luongo, Morsy; Hutchinson, Chaplin, Broadhead; Al-Hamadi.

Match facts

  • Norwich City are unbeaten in their last 11 league games against East Anglian rivals Ipswich Town (W6 D5) since a 3-2 defeat back in April 2009.
  • Ipswich are winless in their last eight away league visits to Norwich (D4 L4) since a 2-1 win under Joe Royle in the 2005-06 season.
  • Norwich have won each of their last seven league games at Carrow Road; their longest run in the top two tiers of English football since a run of nine such victories in the second tier in November 2003.
  • Ipswich’s 26 league wins this season is already the joint-most most by a newly promoted side in a single second tier season in England along with Manchester City in 1999-00 and Southampton in 2011-12. Indeed, the Tractor Boys have won nine of their last 10 league matches (L1).
  • Ipswich’s 31 points won from losing positions is more than any other side in the top four tiers this season, and the most by a Football League side since Manchester United in 2020-21 (also 31).

Odds correct at 1745 BST (03/04/24)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo