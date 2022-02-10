Champions Manchester City travel to strugglers Norwich and our tipster Joe Rindl is backing Pep Guardiola's side to dominate.

After seeing their impressive 12-game winning run come to an end with a 1-1 draw at Southampton, Manchester City returned to winning ways with a routine 2-0 success against Brentford in midweek. Pep Guardiola’s side are an impressive nine points clear of Liverpool at the top of the table. With 14 games to go, City are 1/12 with Paddy Power to win the Premier League. City head to Carrow Road with the best away record in the top-flight having collected 29 points from 12 matches. And they also have an incredible record against teams starting the day in the bottom three, losing only one of their last 36 top-flight matches. Right now, Manchester City are a force. Norwich fans should be very worried.

That said, despite competing at the opposite end of the table, Norwich are also a side in form. Dean Smith’s team have seriously boosted their survival hopes, collecting seven points from their past three games and winning three of their last four in all competitions. The Canaries now sit 18th in the Premier League table, one point off safety, a position which seemed unthinkable just a few months ago. Still, Manchester City are a different kettle of fish. Norwich’s two league wins in January came against Watford and Everton, sides currently ranked 19th and 16th respectively. Whereas City don’t discriminate when it comes to collecting all three points. The Citizens have won 17 of their past 19 matches. They have more league victories this season (19) than Norwich have scored goals (14).

City, as they did last season, are pulling away from the competition with a mammoth winning run. This time last year our tipsters found plenty of success backing CITY TO WIN AND UNDER 3.5 GOALS and it's a tip I'm returning to this weekend with the 6/5 price with Paddy Power far too intriguing to pass up. I really don't understand why the bookies have priced this anywhere near odds-against given two-thirds of City's league matches have seen the champions score fewer than four goals.

Each of City’s past five matches have also seen under 3.5 goals scored both on paper and in total expected goals according to Infogol. As for Norwich, you have to go back to Boxing Day for the last match they played in where four or more goals were scored. In fact, 11 of the Norfolk club’s losses this campaign have seen an under 3.5 bet land. With heavy favourites Manchester City approaching a busy schedule this month, punters should back the unders with confidence.

Norwich v Man City best bets and score prediction 1.5pts Man City to win and under 3.5 goals at 6/5 (Paddy Power) Score prediction: Norwich 0-2 Man City (Sky Bet odds: 11/2) Odds correct at 1900 GMT (10/02/22)