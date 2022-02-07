Crystal Palace travel to Carrow Road to face Norwich, a team on a surprise win streak. Liam Kelly previews the game and has two selections of interest.

Norwich enter this game in a relative rich vein of form, winning each of their last three matches, beating Everton and Watford in the Premier League before dumping Wolves out of the FA Cup with a 1-0 win on Saturday. Opponents Crystal Palace join them in the fifth round of that competition following a predictably routine 2-0 victory over Hartlepool at the weekend.

Palace's two wins in the FA Cup are the only wins Patrick Vieira's side have recorded in 2022, though, slightly stuttering in the league. Defeats to West Ham and Liverpool sandwich a fortunate 1-1 derby draw with Brighton (xG: BHA 2.66 - 0.50 CRY). Funnily enough, the last time the Eagles gained three points in the Premier League was in the reverse fixture against Norwich on December 28, dominating at Selhurst Park with a 3-0 victory (xG: CRY 2.64 - 0.86 NOR). It's not a stretch to think that Palace will be on top at Carrow Road, too.

Although they’ve stunningly moved out of the relegation zone with two consecutive wins, I’m not convinced Norwich’s improved results recently are a result of an improved process. Beating Everton and Watford teams that were in disarray – both sacking their manager after defeat to the Canaries – is hardly fear-inducing. Prior to those matches, in which Norwich overperformed their expected goals numbers (five goals, 2.65 xG), they averaged just 0.90 xGF per game in the Premier League, severely struggling in attack. In not getting carried away with recent wins, CRYSTAL PALACE TO KEEP A CLEAN SHEET makes appeal at a standout 7/4 with Sky Bet. CLICK HERE to back Crystal Palace to keep a clean sheet with Sky Bet This represents a good opportunity for Vieira's side to get back on track. A solid defensive performance against an often terrible attacking unit would be a perfect foundation.

Another bet of interest is OVER 10.5 CORNERS in the game, which is available at 21/20 in places. CLICK HERE to back Over 10.5 Corners with Sky Bet Since Dean Smith took charge, Norwich games at Carrow Road have averaged over 12 corners per game. Defending corners has been a particular weakness of the Palace defence, too, so the hosts will look to exploit that. A total of 16 corners were taken in the reverse fixture, perhaps making this a good match-up of styles for such a selection. The odds-against on offer for both teams to combine for 11 corners is surprising.

