The hosts welcome the league leaders to Carrow Road and after winning both of their last two matches, they will hope they can become just the third team to beat Burnley in the league this term. George Gamble picks out a best bet.

Football betting tips: Championship 2pts Both Teams to Score at 4/5 (William Hill) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Vincent Kompany’s men are storming towards promotion and have gone undefeated in 26 of their 28 league outings, but both losses came on the road and this one will prove to be another tricky test. This clash was always going to be considered as a battle between two clubs fighting out at the top of the table. But while Burnley have reinvented themselves under the tutelage of former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany, Norwich City have endured some rough patches and at the time of writing, are holding on to the last playoff place by the skin of their teeth.

Kick-off time: 12:30 GMT, Saturday TV Channel: Sky Sports Main Event Norwich 6/4 | Draw 12/5 | Burnley 7/4

Of the teams currently in the top half, only Swansea City have conceded more goals than the Canaries and if they want to be in the playoff conversation towards the latter stages of the season, this is something they have to improve on. The visitors have got on the scoresheet in 12 of their 13 away matches in the Championship so far, which deserves praise, and given Norwich always offer chances, you have to think that the Clarets will find their way onto the scoresheet at some point in this clash. Realistically, if Norwich are going to secure three points they have to score at least two goals, which is something they have failed to do in eight of their 14 matches on home soil. However, the visitors aren’t exactly rock solid when on their travels, having kept just four clean sheets on the road, and with Norwich eager to hold on to their spot in the top six, Burnley keeper Arijanet Muric could be called into action on a number of occasions.

It’s tough to say which way this one will go. However, both teams have hit the back of the net in over half of these two sides' respective home and away matches. iwth both looking to play on the front foot, goals could be the way to go here with both defences being put under the cosh at various points in this matchup. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE looks an obvious choice and looks a generous price at 4/5. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score with Sky Bet