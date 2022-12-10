The expectation for Norwich pre-season was a return to the top flight, and their man at the helm, Dean Smith, has the credentials with a Championship promotion already on his CV.

So far, the Canaries pursuit of their third promotion from the second tier in five seasons has been one shrouded in angst.

High expectations have loomed over a squad very much in transition.

In their last home game before the World Cup, the players were booed off after a Riley McGree strike from range condemned the Carrow Road faithful to their seventh defeat of the season.

This was their fifth defeat over a 10 game period, during which they had only won twice, not the form of promotion contenders and the boos depicting the fans unrest.

Norwich marked their return with three points, edging past Swansea in South Wales.

Russell Martin, current Swans boss and former Norwich player, quipped that Norwich were fortunate to head back to Norfolk with a win and looking at the stats you can see why.

Swansea generated an xG of 2.55 to Norwich’s 0.83, crucially the hosts missed all three of the big chances they created, whereas Teemu Pukki took his.