What happened to SCOTT MCTOMINAY during the last international break? The midfielder struck back-to-back braces for his nation in March, a double in the Tartan Army’s 3-0 win over Cyprus and scoring both goals in a victory against Spain. The Manchester United man's versatility is regularly utilised by Scotland boss Steve Clarke, who often tinkers with his tactics. Clarke opted for a 3-4-3 during the last set of fixtures with McTominay in central midfield. He has previously played in defensive midfield and on the right-hand-side of a back three.

That glut of goals inspired a bit of a renaissance. Over his last nine appearances MCTOMINAY has averaged 2.80 shots per game and scored five times. His price of 12/5 with bet365 to have 2+ SHOTS in Oslo appeals here. Yes, Scotland are more pragmatic on the road but that price is too large to ignore considering the bet has clicked in 55% of his appearances since the end of March.

The 9/1 about MCTOMINAY TO SCORE ANYTIME is also worth a punt. His goals have propelled Scotland to the top of Group A. They may only be a quarter of the way into their qualifying campaign but beating Spain, the group favourites, can only be a good thing ahead of a trip to Scandinavia. A 0-0 draw at home to Slovenia was Norway's last competitive clean sheet. They have shipped 10 goals in the five Nations League and Euro qualifiers since. Stale Solbakken's side could only manage a point against Georgia, 77th in FIFA's rankings. Norway's squad may be star-studded but confidence is low, something Scotland and their man-inform will be looking to exploit.

