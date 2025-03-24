North Macedonia vs Wales tips, best bets, World Cup qualifying preview and BuildABet

Who'd have thought it. The very same Craig Bellamy who once took an eight iron to team-mate John Arne Riise while he was safely tucked up in bed as an act of retribution for refusing to do karaoke has been recast as Mr Calm by Wales captain Ben Davies.

As transformations go, it's truly impressive, just as Bellamy's revitalisation of his national team's fortunes has been. The rookie manager was a brave choice to succeed Robert Page, even with the strong reputation he had forged as an emerging coach working alongside Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht and Burnley. Four wins and three draws from his opening seven matches speaks for itself.

What are the best bets?

WALES made light of being without key trio Aaron Ramsey, Ethan Ampadu and Harry Wilson to begin World Cup qualifying with a 3-1 home win against Kazakhstan. North Macedonia won 3-0 in Liechtenstein, who are quite literally almost the worst national side in the world, ranked 204th of 210 FIFA nations. Macedonia made hard work of some other terrible teams during their recent Nations League campaign too, battling to a pair of 1-0 home wins over Latvia and the Faroe Islands and only beating Armenia 2-0. Given the start made by Bellamy, backing a WALES WIN at 29/20 is advised. Away from home they've shown plenty of encouragement, drawing in Turkey (ranked 28th), winning in Montenegro (73rd) and outplaying Iceland (70th) only to surrender a 2-0 lead and have to settle for a point. A North Macedonia team ranked 67th should be taken care of.

Set-piece Sorba

On-loan Nantes winger SORBA THOMAS has been a regular since Bellamy took charge, playing in various midfield and wide-forward roles and creating numerous opportunities for his team-mates. His ability to deliver high quality set-pieces was well known during Thomas' time at Huddersfield and he was a constant threat against Kazakhstan, ultimately being rewarded with two ASSISTS. They were no flukes - he has now created 10 chances in 366 minutes of action under the new Wales boss, making his 9/1 price to provide 1+ ASSISTS on Tuesday far too big.

Team news It's unlikely Wales will change their XI after a strong performance on Saturday with one or two tweaks in attack possible. They remain without captain Ramsey and fellow midfielders Ampadu and Wilson, as well as Rhys Norrington-Davies and Wes Burns.

Predicted line-ups N Macedonia: Dimitrievski; Dimoski, Zajkov, Musliu, Alioski; Bardhi, Alimi; Churlinov, Elmas, Trajkovski; Miovski. Wales: Darlow; Roberts, Rodon, Davies, Williams; Sheehan, Cullen; Thomas, Brooks, D. James; Johnson.