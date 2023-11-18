North Macedonia vs England betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

You can probably count on one hand the amount of people that are looking forward to watching England complete their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign following their performance on Friday night. Gareth Southgate's side were dreadful in the 2-0 win over Malta at Wembley, attempting only 11 shots (three on target) equating to 0.94 expected goals (xG) against the minnows. Still, England have won Group C with ease. Southgate wasn't particularly happy with the performance, but essentially gave the green light for his players to cruise with little impetus in his post-match comments, which doesn't bode well for the entertainment value of this game.

What are the best bets? With that in mind, it's fair to assume this won't be a high-scoring affair, either. England have conceded just three goals across the seven games in the qualifying campaign thus far, and North Macedonia shouldn't trouble them on that end. There's no doubt that England can step up many levels on their display against Malta, however, and they may well have to win this to secure a top seed for the Euro 2024 draw, so backing ENGLAND to do so with UNDER 3.5 GOALS IN THE MATCH is the play. CLICK HERE to back England to win and Under 3.5 Goals in the match with Sky Bet Should Southgate's side take a lead, which they are very much priced to do, it's easy to see them shut the game down completely and ease towards another frankly boring success.

BuildABet @ 22/1 England to win to nil

Bukayo Saka to score anytime

Declan Rice 1+ shots on target

13+ North Macedonia fouls committed CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet Bukayo Saka looked a solid goal threat when he was substituted onto the pitch to give England some energy against Malta. He can net for the Three Lions here. Declan Rice can be backed to get a shot on target in the BuildABet, too. The midfielder was unfortunate to have a goal disallowed last time out and bounded forward from his position when coming on.

Team news

England's Bukayo Saka

Rico Lewis could be set to make his debut for England, while Marcus Rashford might be an absentee for the Three Lions after being forced off against Malta on Friday. Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice may start following substitute appearances last time out. North Macedonia head coach Blagoja Milevski is expected to make changes to his side after defeat in Italy.