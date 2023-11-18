North Macedonia vs England betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1.5pts England to win and Under 3.5 Goals in the match at 21/20 (Betfred, Betway)
You can probably count on one hand the amount of people that are looking forward to watching England complete their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign following their performance on Friday night.
Gareth Southgate's side were dreadful in the 2-0 win over Malta at Wembley, attempting only 11 shots (three on target) equating to 0.94 expected goals (xG) against the minnows.
Still, England have won Group C with ease.
Southgate wasn't particularly happy with the performance, but essentially gave the green light for his players to cruise with little impetus in his post-match comments, which doesn't bode well for the entertainment value of this game.
With that in mind, it's fair to assume this won't be a high-scoring affair, either.
England have conceded just three goals across the seven games in the qualifying campaign thus far, and North Macedonia shouldn't trouble them on that end.
There's no doubt that England can step up many levels on their display against Malta, however, and they may well have to win this to secure a top seed for the Euro 2024 draw, so backing ENGLAND to do so with UNDER 3.5 GOALS IN THE MATCH is the play.
Should Southgate's side take a lead, which they are very much priced to do, it's easy to see them shut the game down completely and ease towards another frankly boring success.
CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet
Bukayo Saka looked a solid goal threat when he was substituted onto the pitch to give England some energy against Malta. He can net for the Three Lions here.
Declan Rice can be backed to get a shot on target in the BuildABet, too. The midfielder was unfortunate to have a goal disallowed last time out and bounded forward from his position when coming on.
Rico Lewis could be set to make his debut for England, while Marcus Rashford might be an absentee for the Three Lions after being forced off against Malta on Friday.
Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice may start following substitute appearances last time out.
North Macedonia head coach Blagoja Milevski is expected to make changes to his side after defeat in Italy.
North Macedonia: Dimitrievski; Ashkovski, Serafimov, Musilu; Dimoski, Atanasov, Elezi, Alioski; Ristovski, Bardhi, Elmas.
England: Pickford; Walker, Guehi, Maguire, Lewis; Alexander-Arnold, Rice, Phillips; Grealish, Kane, Saka
Odds correct 1730 BST (18/11/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.