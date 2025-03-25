The Bournemouth forward scored with virtually the last kick of the game to earn his side a point and extend Craig Bellamy's unbeaten start as Wales manager.

The game was heading for a goalless draw with neither side taking their chances, but hosts North Macedonia opened the scoring in the 91st minute with a helping hand from Wales substitute Joe Allen.

Allen's sloppy backpass was pounced upon by Bojan Miovski, who raced through and scored, sending the home crowd into a frenzy.

Wales, who struggled to create good chances on the night, made one last push and equalised late on after Kieffer Moore headed the ball down for fellow substitute Brooks, who found the net.

The goal led to scenes of jubilation from the travelling fans as well as players and staff, with the latter streaming onto the pitch to celebrate.

A point leaves Wales second in Group J behind North Macedonia only on goal difference, and extended Bellamy's unbeaten start to eight games.

They are next in action in June, where they welcome Liechtenstein before facing a tough trip to top seeds Belgium.