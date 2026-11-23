There are easier players to buy than Nico Paz.

There may not be many better young playmakers available, though, which explains why Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have all been linked with the Como midfielder. Paz is only 22, but his influence already extends far beyond the usual flashes of promise associated with a player of his age. He has started all 14 of Como’s matches this season, producing six goals and eight assists across Serie A and the Champions League. That is a direct contribution every 81 minutes. His European performances have been particularly striking.

Paz registered two assists against RB Leipzig, scored twice and created another goal in the 4-1 victory over Manchester United, then added a goal and two assists as Como overwhelmed Lens 9-1. Three goals and five assists from four Champions League appearances have turned him from an admired Serie A talent into one of the continent’s most desirable players. The speed of his development has been remarkable. Born in Tenerife, Paz joined Real Madrid’s academy as a teenager and progressed through La Fabrica before making his senior debut in November 2023. Later that month, he came off the bench to score against Napoli in the Champions League, cutting inside and beating Alex Meret from distance. First-team opportunities remained limited in a squad packed with established internationals, however, prompting Paz to join Como in 2024. The decision gave him the regular football Madrid could not guarantee and placed him under the guidance of Cesc Fabregas, a coach building his team around technically gifted, intelligent footballers. Paz was named Serie A’s best young player at the end of his first season in Italy. He then moved up another level last term, scoring 12 goals and supplying six assists in 35 league appearances. His latest numbers suggest that was not simply an excellent campaign. His output is still climbing. Fabregas has allowed Paz to operate as a true No.10, although the description barely covers the range of his responsibilities. He drops towards midfield to receive the ball, drifts into the right half-space and moves close to the striker when Como establish possession in the final third. Rather than waiting for the game to reach him, he continually changes position to create the next passing angle.

His ability to receive under pressure is central to Como’s football. Paz is comfortable taking possession with his back to goal and has the awareness to turn before an opponent can lock him down. He can escape with a dribble, slide a pass between defenders or carry the ball into shooting range. That unpredictability makes him difficult to contain. Show him towards the touchline and he can beat his marker on the outside. Protect the central channel and he can combine quickly with a team-mate before moving into the space behind. Give him room around the penalty area and his left foot is capable of punishing the mistake. At 6ft 1in, Paz also possesses a useful physical foundation. He does not move like a tall midfielder, but his frame enables him to shield the ball and survive contact in congested areas. That combination of size, agility and close control is one reason he appears suited to the Premier League. His work without the ball should appeal to potential buyers too. Fabregas demands aggressive counter-pressing and often asks Paz to move alongside the centre-forward when Como press high. He is expected to close defenders, block passes into midfield and respond immediately when possession is lost. He is a creator who contributes to the structure rather than being excused from it. There are still areas requiring polish. Paz’s ambition can occasionally lead to turnovers, while his eagerness to force the decisive pass is not always appropriate. A move to a superclub would also bring a different challenge. Como’s system gives him freedom and places him at the centre of their attacking work. He would have to earn the same authority elsewhere.

'Arsenal could use him between midfield and attack'

Arsenal could use him between midfield and attack, where his ball carrying and final pass would add another dimension against deep defences. Chelsea’s recruitment model makes an emerging star with elite potential an obvious target. United badly need greater control and invention, and it's easy to envision Paz as the natural heir to Bruno Fernandes as Old Trafford's creator-in-chief. PSG might offer the smoothest stylistic transition. Their emphasis on technical security, rotations and attacking movement would suit Paz, although competition for places would be unforgiving. In each case, the attraction is the same: he can create, score, press and progress the ball without needing to be restricted to one position. The problem for those clubs is that Real Madrid have retained control over his future. The agreement that kept Paz at Como for 2026/27 included a unilateral Madrid buy-back option for the following season. Reports in Spain have placed that figure at around £70 million, although neither club has publicly confirmed the amount. That arrangement means a rival could reach an agreement with Como and still find Madrid standing between them and the player. The Spanish club already know Paz, have watched him mature from a talented academy graduate into a Champions League match-winner and can bring him back for less than his likely open-market value. Paz does possess some leverage. He chose another season of regular football at Como rather than returning to Madrid without a guaranteed role, demonstrating that his career will not be dictated solely by contractual clauses. Any return would have to offer a convincing route into the side. For now, Como have the player and Fabregas has the ideal playmaker for his adventurous team. The question is no longer whether Paz belongs at Europe’s highest level. It is which giant will eventually be allowed to take him there.