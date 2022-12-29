Tributes are being paid to Brazil football legend Pele, after his death at the age of 82. Read them here.

Argentina’s World Cup winner Lionel Messi posted a picture on Instagram of him with Pele with the message: “Rest in peace, @pele.” France forward Kylian Mbappe – who in 2018 joined Pele as the only teenagers to score in a World Cup final – wrote on Instagram: “The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten. RIP KING.”

Cristiano Ronaldo posted a picture of him receiving an award from Pele and wrote: “My deepest condolences to all of Brazil, and in particular to the family of Mr. Edson Arantes do Nascimento. “A mere “goodbye” to the eternal King Pele will never be enough to express the pain that currently embraces the entire world of football. “An inspiration for so many millions, a reference from yesterday, today, forever. The affection he always showed for me was reciprocal in every moment we shared, even from a distance. “He will never be forgotten and his memory will live on forever in each of us football lovers. Rest in peace, King Pele.”

Neymar equalled Pele’s Brazil goals record at the World Cup in Qatar. He paid tribute on his Instagram account, to Pele’s skills but also for giving a “voice to the poor and to black people and visibility to Brazil.” Neymar wrote: “Before Pelé, 10 was just a number. I read that phrase somewhere, at some point in my life. But that sentence, beautiful, is incomplete. “I would say that before Pelé, football was just a sport. Pele changed everything. “He turned football into art, into entertainment. He gave a voice to the poor, to black people and especially: Gave visibility to Brazil. “Soccer and Brazil have raised their status thanks to the King! He is gone, but his magic remains. Pele is ETERNAL!!”

Pele’s achievements on the football field transcended the game and touched competitors in other sports. Jamaican former sprinter Usain Bolt, the eight-time Olympic gold medallist, wrote on Twitter: “A Sporting Legend. Rest in Peace King Pele.”

The Brazilian Football Federation posted a picture of Pele celebrating a goal, saying “REI Pele” (King Pele) and adding three crown emojis. Sir Geoff Hurst, the former England striker, also paid tribute, tweeting: “I have so many memories of Pele, without doubt the best footballer I ever played against (with Bobby Moore being the best footballer I ever played alongside). “For me Pele remains the greatest of all time and I was proud to be on the pitch with him. RIP Pele and thank you.”

The official England Twitter account posted a picture of Pele exchanging shirts with Bobby Moore after their meeting at the 1970 World Cup in Mexico. “One of the greatest to have graced the beautiful game,” read the tweet. “Farewell, Pele. You will never be forgotten.” FIFA, world football’s governing body, paid a lengthy tribute on their website to the Brazilian, entitled: “Pele: Immortal – forever with us.” Outlining Pele’s various World Cup records and high points of his career, FIFA wrote: “They called him ‘The King’, and his face is one of the most recognisable in world football. “The man in question is, of course, Pele, who was once named by FIFA as the greatest player of the 20th century.”

European football’s governing body UEFA added: “Tonight, we join fans the world over in mourning Pele, one of football’s all-time greatest players. “He was the first global superstar of the game and played a pioneering role in football’s rise to become the world’s most popular sport. Rest in peace, Pele.” England captain Harry Kane also paid tribute on Twitter, writing: “Pele was a true inspiration and one of the greatest to ever play the game. Rest in peace.”

Germany great Franz Beckenbauer played with Pele in the late 1970s in the United States at the end of their playing careers. Beckenbauer, Bayern Munich’s honorary president, wrote on the club’s website: “Today, football lost the greatest man in its history – and I lost a unique friend. “Born in Tres Coracoes, Pele had three hearts: for football, for his family and for all people. Someone who played with the stars and always stayed down to earth. “I went to the US in 1977 because I really wanted to play on a team with Pele at New York Cosmos. This time at his side was one of the greatest experiences of my career. “We became champions together right away, and Pele then just called me his brother. It was an unimaginable honour for me. Football will always belong to you! You will always be here. Thank you for your game, O Rei!”

