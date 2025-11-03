Gary O'Neil has been heavily backed to make a surprise return to Wolves, less than a year after he was sacked by the club, following Vitor Pereira's dismissal over the weekend.
The Englishman did a great job in his first season as Wolves boss back in 23/24, guiding them to a 15th-placed finish, but was sacked in December of last year after leading the Old Gold to just nine points from 15 games, leaving them second from bottom of the table.
Pereira took over from O'Neil and guided Wolves to safety after picking up 33 points from 23, but an awful start to the new 25/26 season has cost the Portuguese coach his job - just 45 days after he had signed a new three-year contract at the club.
Wolves remain winless after 10 league games this season - just as they were under O'Neil 12 months earlier - propping up the table with just two points, with a 3-0 loss to Fulham the final straw for Pereira.
Next Wolves manager odds (via Sky Bet)
- Gary O'Neil - 10/11
- Rob Edwards - 4/1
- Rui Borges - 4/1
- Brendan Rodgers - 7/1
- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - 17/2
- Sergio Conceicao - 9/1
Odds correct at 0930 (3/11/25)
O'Neil, initially priced at 33/1 to return to Molineux, has been heavily backed into 10/11 favourite over the last 24 hours as he looks to return to management.
Current Middlesbrough manager Rob Edwards is the joint second favourite alongside current Sporting Lisbon manager Rui Borges at 4/1, before Brendan Rodgers at 7/1, who left Celtic only a week ago.
Out of work Ole Gunnar Solksjaer (17/2) and Al-Ittihad manager Sergio Conceicao (9/1) are the only other names below 10/1 in the market.
