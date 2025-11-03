Gary O'Neil has been heavily backed to make a surprise return to Wolves, less than a year after he was sacked by the club, following Vitor Pereira's dismissal over the weekend.

The Englishman did a great job in his first season as Wolves boss back in 23/24, guiding them to a 15th-placed finish, but was sacked in December of last year after leading the Old Gold to just nine points from 15 games, leaving them second from bottom of the table. Pereira took over from O'Neil and guided Wolves to safety after picking up 33 points from 23, but an awful start to the new 25/26 season has cost the Portuguese coach his job - just 45 days after he had signed a new three-year contract at the club.

Vitor Pereira confronts Wolves fans after their 3-2 defeat to Burnley

Wolves remain winless after 10 league games this season - just as they were under O'Neil 12 months earlier - propping up the table with just two points, with a 3-0 loss to Fulham the final straw for Pereira.

Next Wolves manager odds (via Sky Bet) Gary O'Neil - 10/11

Rob Edwards - 4/1

Rui Borges - 4/1

Brendan Rodgers - 7/1

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - 17/2

Sergio Conceicao - 9/1 Odds correct at 0930 (3/11/25)