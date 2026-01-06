Next West Brom manager odds: Lee Carsley early favourite to replace Ryan Mason

West Brom have sacked their head coach Ryan Mason after Monday's 2-1 defeat to Leicester.

His assistant Nigel Gibbs and coach Sam Pooley have also departed The Hawthorns. The loss to the Foxes made it ten consecutive away defeats and left the club sitting 18th in the Sky Bet Championship table. In a statement on their club website, West Brom said: "The club would like to place on record its thanks to Ryan, Nigel and Sam for their efforts and wishes all three the very best for the future."

Next West Brom manager odds (via Sky Bet) Lee Carsley - 10/3

Carlos Corberan - 4/1

Michael Carrick - 4/1

Gary O'Neil - 5/1

James Morrison - 7/1

Alex Neil - 7/1

Slaven Bilic - 17/2

Russell Martin - 17/2 Odds correct at 14:35 GMT (06/01/26)

England under-21s boss Lee Carsley, who had an interim spell as manager of the senior squad in late 2024, finds himself as the early favourite for the position. Carsley's longest spell in club football saw him promoted to the head coach of Brentford for ten games between September and November 2015 where he won five. He eventually was replaced by Dean Smith. In six games as England's temporary boss, Carsley guided the Three Lions to five wins.

Michael Carrick has been out of work since leaving Middlesbrough

Following him in the market is Michael Carrick who has been out of work since his departure from Middlesbrough. His near three-year spell at the Riverside delivered a win ratio of 46.3% across his 136 games at the helm. He has been linked with a potential interim role at Manchester United. Carlos Corberan is made the same price for a return to the Hawthorns having left to take up the position with LaLiga outfit Valencia in December 2024. Corberan's previous spell delivered 47 wins from 107 matches with West Brom finishing three points outside of the play-offs in his first season in charge. James Morrison, who has been placed in charge while the search for a new head coach is ongoing, is a 7/1 outsider to land the job on a permanent basis.