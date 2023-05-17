Sporting Life
Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso

Next Tottenham manager: Xabi Alonso ‘happy’ and committed to Bayer Leverkusen

By Sporting Life
16:01 · WED May 17, 2023

Xabi Alonso has confirmed he will still be in charge of Bayer Leverkusen next season.

The former Liverpool midfielder had been linked to the vacant head coach role at Tottenham during the past month.

Alonso has impressed in his first senior managerial position after he guided Leverkusen out of relegation trouble in the Bundesliga and into the Europa League semi-finals since his appointment in October.

New Tottenham manager odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Arne Slot - 2/1
  • Brendan Rodgers - 6/1
  • Thomas Frank - 8/1
  • Xabi Alonso - 8/1
  • Graham Potter - 10/1
  • Ryan Mason - 10/1
  • 14/1 - Bar

Odds correct at 1545 BST (17/05/2023)

With Julian Nagelsmann no longer a contender for the role at Spurs and Burnley boss Vincent Kompany signing a new deal earlier this month, Alonso remained one of the bookkeepers’ favourites to replace Antonio Conte.

But speaking at a press conference ahead of Thursday’s Europa League last-four second leg with Roma, Alonso said: “I’m happy here with the team and the club.

“I’m not worried about my future.”

Asked by a Bild reporter if that meant he would still be in charge of Leverkusen next season, Alonso replied: “That’s correct.”

