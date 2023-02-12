Jones’ departure was announced on Sunday, less than 24 hours after a 2-1 home defeat by 10-man Wolves left the Saints at the foot of the table four points adrift of safety.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “Southampton Football Club can confirm it has parted company with men’s first-team manager Nathan Jones."

Jesse Marsch has been installed as the 2/1 favourite to replace Jones with Sky Bet, with Steven Gerrard next in the betting at 4/1.

Both were relieved of Premier League managerial duties at Leeds and Aston Villa respectively this season and would enter a desperate situation at Southampton.