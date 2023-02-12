Southampton have sacked manager Nathan Jones as the club fight for Premier League survival, with Jesse Marsch favourite to replace him.
Jones’ departure was announced on Sunday, less than 24 hours after a 2-1 home defeat by 10-man Wolves left the Saints at the foot of the table four points adrift of safety.
A statement on the club’s official website said: “Southampton Football Club can confirm it has parted company with men’s first-team manager Nathan Jones."
Jesse Marsch has been installed as the 2/1 favourite to replace Jones with Sky Bet, with Steven Gerrard next in the betting at 4/1.
Both were relieved of Premier League managerial duties at Leeds and Aston Villa respectively this season and would enter a desperate situation at Southampton.
Sam Allardyce and Mauricio Pochettino then complete the top of the market, with a range of names listed at 10/1+, including First Team Lead Coach Rubén Sellés, who will take charge of training and prepare the team ahead of next weekend’s game against Chelsea.
Jones was appointed as Ralph Hasenhuttl’s replacement in November last year and his reign lasted just 14 games, of which he won five and lost the remaining nine.
The former Luton boss guided Saints to the Carabao Cup semi-finals and the FA Cup fifth round but tasted victory just once in his eight league fixtures and collected three points from a possible 24.
And a run of successive defeats by Aston Villa, Brentford and Wolves, which prompted concerted protests from the club’s fans, ultimately cost the Welshman his job.
With 16 games remaining this season, the Saints are three points adrift of Bournemouth and Everton inside the relegation zone and a point further behind Leeds in 17th place.
