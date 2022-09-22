Richard Wood is the current favourite to replace Paul Warne as the next manager of Sky Bet Championship side Rotherham.

Warne left on Thursday to take up the vacant position at Sky Bet League One outfit Derby. He departs with the Millers sat 8th in the Championship table, one point behind QPR who currently occupy 6th. In what looks to be an open market early on, Wood - a current centre-back at the club - finds himself as the 6/1 favourite.

Next Rotherham manager odds (via Sky Bet) Richard Wood - 6/1

Mark Bonner - 7/1

David Wagner - 8/1

Karl Robinson - 9/1

Carlos Corberan - 10/1

Darren Ferguson - 10/1

Duncan Ferguson - 11/1

Michael Carrick - 11/1 Odds correct at 1545 BST (22/09/22)

Richard Wood and Paul Warne with the Papa John's Trophy

The 37-year-old has started the season in great form, netting four goals and providing an assist across his nine league games so far. On Warne's decision to leave, Rotherham said in a statement: "While of course we are disappointed to see Paul and his staff depart, they do so with our very best wishes and thanks for their commitment to their roles here with Rotherham United. "Their departure now provides the club with an exciting opportunity to bring in a new team of coaching staff with a fresh perspective and build on our excellent start to the 2022-23 Sky Bet Championship season."

Rotherham face Shrewsbury on Boxing Day. In May 2018, they met in the League One play-off final and Richard Wood scored both goals. I spoke to him about that day and how his kids can't stop watching it back (including in the Apple Store). #rufcpic.twitter.com/Mqk5Js6OGN — Tom Carnduff (@TomC_22) December 24, 2019

Perhaps crucially, they added: "The club has already begun work on searching for their replacements, having received numerous applications and will communicate with our supporters on this matter in due course." Among the other early contenders is Cambridge manager Mark Bonner, while David Wagner - current favourite for the Huddersfield position - is third in the running at 8s. Other names include ex-Everton coach Duncan Ferguson (11/1) and former Millers manager Neil Warnock (12/1), who has been out of work since leaving Middlesbrough in November 2021. That's despite Warnock announcing his retirement from the game in April 2022.