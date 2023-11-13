Next Rotherham manager odds: Neil Warnock joint-favourite to replace sacked Matt Taylor

Neil Warnock is the joint-favourite to become the next manager of Rotherham.

It comes after the Millers parted company with Matt Taylor as they sit 22nd in the Sky Bet Championship table. Warnock - who has been out of work after leaving Huddersfield in September - has history with the club, managing for the latter part of the 2015/16 season. He would guide them to safety having inherited a side in the relegation zone.

Next permanent Rotherham manager (odds via Sky Bet) Gary Rowett - 5/1

Neil Warnock - 5/1

Steve Evans - 6/1

Chris Wilder - 9/1

John Eustace - 9/1

Gareth Ainsworth - 10/1 Odds correct at 1400 GMT (13/11/23)

On the decision to opt for a managerial switch, Rotherham chairman Tony Stewart told their club website: "It was felt by myself and the Board that we had to act now by making a managerial change in order to give ourselves the best possible chance of retaining our Sky Bet Championship status this season." Warnock is joined at the top of the market by Gary Rowett. He departed Millwall in October - claiming that he wasn't sacked - outlining that the time was right for a change. Following them closely in the market is Steve Evans, another name with a previous spell at Rotherham to his name. Evans guided the Millers to promotion from Sky Bet League Two and then again from League One during a successful period between 2012 and 2015.