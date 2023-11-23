Next Republic of Ireland manager odds: Roy Keane favourite after Stephen Kenny departs

Roy Keane is the early favourite to be the next Republic of Ireland manager after Stephen Kenny's contract wasn't renewed.
Kenny’s side finished fourth in their Euro 2024 qualifying group, winning just two of eight matches, and after Tuesday’s 1-1 friendly draw with New Zealand, the Football Association of Ireland made the swift announcement it would not be extending his stay.
The 52-year-old’s three-and-a-half-year reign brought huge change, but crucially not enough wins, and while opinions will differ on his legacy he firmly believes the squad he has reshaped – Kenny has handed competitive debuts to 26 players during his time in charge – will serve his successor well.
Former player and captain Keane is the front runner according to the odds.
Odds correct at 0945 (23/11/23)
Keane hasn't managed since 2011 when in charge of Ipswich Town. Neil Lennon is the second favourite to replace Kenny, with England Under-21's coach Lee Carsley third in the betting.
Steve Bruce and Sam Allardyce follow, with current Greece manager Gus Poyet 12s. At 20/1 is Republic of Ireland's record goalscorer, Robbie Keane, who is currently manager of Maccabi Tel Aviv.
