Next Republic of Ireland manager odds: Roy Keane favourite after Stephen Kenny departs

Kenny’s side finished fourth in their Euro 2024 qualifying group, winning just two of eight matches, and after Tuesday’s 1-1 friendly draw with New Zealand, the Football Association of Ireland made the swift announcement it would not be extending his stay.

The 52-year-old’s three-and-a-half-year reign brought huge change, but crucially not enough wins, and while opinions will differ on his legacy he firmly believes the squad he has reshaped – Kenny has handed competitive debuts to 26 players during his time in charge – will serve his successor well.

Former player and captain Keane is the front runner according to the odds.