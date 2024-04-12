Next Republic of Ireland manager odds: Ole Gunnar Solskjær now the clear favourite

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær is the 8/15 favourite to become the next manager of the Republic of Ireland.
Solskjær has been out of work since departing Old Trafford in November 2021 having held the role for nearly three years.
He would guide the club to the final of the Europa League in 2020/21 and finished his spell with a win ratio of 54.17% following 168 games at the helm.
Odds correct at 1500 BST (12/04/24)
The Republic of Ireland have been on the lookout for a new manager after opting against renewing Stephen Kenny's contract in November last year.
John O'Shea was placed in interim charge, with reports claiming that they've been hit with multiple setbacks from other candidates.
But Friday saw a significant drift, as Solskjær was previously available to back at odds of 80/1.
Steve Bruce is the second-favourite at 7/2 and O'Shea is priced at 6/1 to land the job on a permanent basis.
