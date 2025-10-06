Next Rangers manager odds: Steven Gerrard the favourite to replace the sacked Russell Martin

Russell Martin's miserable stint as Rangers manager has come to an end, with the final straw being a 1-1 draw at lowly Falkirk.

His dismissal means Rangers are looking for their fifth manager in just three years. Martin won just one of his seven league games in charge, matching the worst ever start in the club's history, with the Glasgow giants sitting down in eighth in the Scottish Premiership, some 11 points behind surprise leaders Hearts. Their struggles weren't just limited to domestic football though, with Gers losing both Europa League games so far against Genk and Sturm Graz, that after being unceremoniously dumped out of Champions League qualifying 9-1 on aggregate by Club Brugge.

The fans turned on the former Southampton manager early on, and after Sunday's draw with then-11th-placed Falkirk, Martin needed a police escort away from the stadium. His tenure brought just five wins in 17 matches, ranking as the worst ever permanent Rangers manager, while also being the shortest-serving in the clubs history, lasting just 123 days. The early favourite to replace him is former Gers boss Steven Gerrard, who famously won the Scottish Premiership with Rangers in 2020/21.

Next permanent Rangers manager (via Sky Bet) 2/1 - Steven Gerrard

11/4 - Sean Dyche

3/1 - Rafa Benitez

10/3 - Graham Potter

4/1 - Danny Rohl

5/1 - Kevin Muscat

6/1 - Derek McInnes

10/1 - Marco Rose

12/1 - Steve Cooper Odds correct at 1130 BST

His time at Ibrox saw him boast a win percentage of 64.8%, and despite leaving Rangers for Aston Villa in November of 2021, most fans are still very fond of him. Gerrard left Al-Etiffaq in January and has been out of work since.