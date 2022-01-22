Sporting Life
Watford manager Claudio Ranieri
Watford manager Claudio Ranieri

Next Premier League manager to leave odds: Watford boss fav for sack

By Sporting Life
13:08 · SAT January 22, 2022

Watford boss Claudio Ranieri is now heavy odds-on to be the next Premier League manager to be relieved of his position.

Ranieri, whose side slumped to a dismal 3-0 defeat to relegation rivals Norwich, is now 1/7 with Sky Bet to be the next manager to receive his marching orders.

The result saw the Canaries leapfrog the Hornets to move out of the relegation zone for the first time this season, leaving Watford in the bottom three.

Next Premier League manager to leave odds (odds via Sky Bet)

  • 1/7 - Claudio Ranieri
  • 10/1 - Sean Dyche
  • 14/1 - No manager to leave
  • 16/1 - Eddie Howe, Graham Potter, Thomas Tuchel

Odds correct at 1300 (22/01/22)

Watford have won just twice in the Premier League since Ranieri took charge, and are currently on a run of eight matches without a win.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche is next in the betting, with no manager to leave the surprising third favourite in the market.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

