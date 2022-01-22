Watford boss Claudio Ranieri is now heavy odds-on to be the next Premier League manager to be relieved of his position.

Ranieri, whose side slumped to a dismal 3-0 defeat to relegation rivals Norwich, is now 1/7 with Sky Bet to be the next manager to receive his marching orders. The result saw the Canaries leapfrog the Hornets to move out of the relegation zone for the first time this season, leaving Watford in the bottom three.

Next Premier League manager to leave odds (odds via Sky Bet) 1/7 - Claudio Ranieri

10/1 - Sean Dyche

14/1 - No manager to leave

16/1 - Eddie Howe, Graham Potter, Thomas Tuchel Odds correct at 1300 (22/01/22)

Watford have won just twice in the Premier League since Ranieri took charge, and are currently on a run of eight matches without a win. Burnley manager Sean Dyche is next in the betting, with no manager to leave the surprising third favourite in the market.